The Dallas Mavericks lost 130-122 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series in the Western Conference. Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points to help the Clippers clinch the edge in the series.

Dallas' Luka Doncic watched most of the game from the bench on account of a sprained left ankle. He netted 13 points, along with 10 assists and 10 rebounds with a playtime of 29 minutes. As for Leonard, he also notched eight assists and nine rebounds.

Doncic Injured Defending Leanord

Landry Shamet scored 18 points, Ivica Zubac added 15 and Marcus Morris Sr. had 14 points to help the second-seeded Clippers take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Montrezl Harrell added 13 points, Paul George had 11 on 3-of-16 shooting, and Lou Williams scored 10.

Kristaps Porzingis registered 34 points and 13 rebounds, Seth Curry added 22 on 9-of-11 shooting, and Tim Hardaway also scored 22 for the Mavericks. Seventh-seeded Dallas shot 50.6 percent from the field and made 17 of 43 (39.5 percent) from 3-point range.

The Clippers shot 52.2 percent from the field, including 14 of 34 (41.2 percent) from behind the arc. Game 4 is Sunday. Doncic sprained his left ankle with 3:58 left in the third quarter. He sustained the injury while attempting to defend Leonard. He couldn't put weight on the leg and hopped off the court.

Shamet Chips In

Doncic returned at the start of the fourth quarter, but he left for good with 9:02 remaining and the Mavericks trailing by 15. Doncic underwent X-rays on the ankle, which he also injured in Game 1 of the series.

The Mavericks trailed by 18 points with 9:39 remaining before using a 15-5 burst to move within 115-107 with 6:17 to play. Leonard made a 3-pointer and drove for a dunk as Los Angeles scored seven of the next eight points to increase its lead to 122-108 with 4:45 remaining.

Dallas later made another push and pulled within 130-122 on a 3-pointer by Porzingis with 31.1 seconds left. But the Mavericks turned the ball over on their next possession as the Clippers closed it out.

Leonard scored 18 points in the first half, and the Clippers took a 68-54 advantage into the break. The score was tied at 23 after the opening period before Los Angeles erupted for 45 second-quarter points. Shamet later connected on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as the Clippers took a 102-85 lead into the final stanza.

