The Oklahoma City Thunder were pipped by the Los Angeles Clippers in overtime to register a 107-103 victory on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams. With 25 points, nine assists, and 14 rebounds, Terrence Mann registered his career-best figures.

Also, Amir Coffey came up with a career-high 21 points. However, he fouled out with 6.7 seconds left on the clock for LA. Along with a career-best 14 rebounds, Patrick Patterson netted 17 points, while JaMychal Green chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Diallo's Heroics Go In Vain

Hamidou Diallo led the Thunder with a career-high 27 points, while Dennis Schroder contributed 17. Schroder, who recently returned to the bubble after the birth of his second child, played in his first game since Aug. 1, when he scored 13 points in win over the Utah Jazz.

The Clippers rested Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Lou Williams, Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris Sr. Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) missed his fifth straight contest. Center Montrezl Harrell (quarantine) also didn't play but ESPN reported that the Sixth Man of the Year finalist might make his bubble debut Monday for Game 1 of the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks.

LA Outscore Oklahoma City

The Thunder (44-28), who will open the playoffs Tuesday against the Houston Rockets, rested Chris Paul and limited the minutes of Steven Adams (six), Danilo Gallinari (nine) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (14). Gilgeous-Alexander, the former Clipper, had 13 points and four rebounds before Thunder coach Billy Donovan replaced him early in the second quarter.

A 3-pointer by Schroder midway through the second quarter gave the Thunder a 36-27 edge. Green's 3-pointer sliced the gap to four with 2:10 remaining in the quarter but Schroder answered with a pair of treys, helping the Thunder to a 47-37 advantage at the break.

In the third, Los Angeles scored 15 consecutive points after a 3-pointer by Rodney McGruder and a bucket by Ivica Zubac with 7:24 left for a 52-49 lead. By the end of the third, the Clippers increased the margin to 70-63. Los Angeles outscored Oklahoma City 33-16 in the quarter.

(With inputs from agencies)