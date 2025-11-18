Lorry Slides Down Slope Near Orchard Road; Singapore Police Launch Investigation

An accident involving a truck that skidded on Nutmeg Road near Orchard Road is being looked into by the police.

The accident, which left a truck at the base of a slope close to the intersection of Jalan Jintan and Nutmeg Road, was reported to the police at 4:35 pm on Monday, November 17.

The back of Scotts Square faces that intersection.

The 44-year-old truck driver had minor injuries, according to the police, but he refused to be taken to the hospital.

A tow truck is seen trying to pull the truck up the steep slope and back onto the road in a video that has gone viral on TikTok. From the second story of a nearby building, people can be seen observing the scene.

On the side of the truck, the words "ST Healthcare" are displayed.

ST Logistics, a local business that offers supply chain solutions, is the parent company of ST Healthcare.

According to reports, the truck was recovered and was confirmed to belong to ST Healthcare by ST Logistics.

It said, as quoted by the Straits Times, "Our team is currently reviewing the incident to establish the facts, including the cause and sequence of events."

The company also stated that safety is still a top priority and that after the facts are confirmed, it will emphasize the need for preventive measures.