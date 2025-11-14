67-Year-Old Man Rushed to Hospital Following Lorry-Motorcycle Crash in Singapore

A 67-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after a lorry collided with his motorcycle in Eunos on Wednesday, November 12.

On Thursday, November 13, a video of a motorcycle stopping at a junction was uploaded to the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

The accident took place when a truck behind the motorcycle couldn't stop in time, it rear-ends the bike, sending it hurtling forward and knocking the rider off.

The police said that they were notified of a motorcycle and truck collision along Eunos Link heading toward Hougang Avenue 3.

According to the police, the 35-year-old male truck driver is helping with the investigations.

SCDF stated that the male motorcyclist, age 67, was transported to Changi General Hospital while conscious.

Investigations by the police are still ongoing.