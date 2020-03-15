Trump announced travel ban on several European countries
Twitter reaction to the concerning situation
The US President is being criticized for his ill-conceived plan on Twitter and other social media sites. The netizens are questioning the planning behind the travel ban. Multiple passengers travelling internationally back and forth between the countries shared the pictures questioning the situation. The passengers were in line for almost four hours and were concerned about being exposed to the Covid-19.
There are 66 cases of Covid-19 in the state with an additional 20 or so cases being reported on Saturday. The new policy has led to people coming back to the country and the airports being heavily crowded. The crowd is creating a concern for the further spread of the disease in Chicago alone. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker took to Twitter to gain the President's attention on the situation at the airport.
The Chicago Mayor was also expressing the dismay behind the unplanned move that has led to the long lines in the airport. According to one Tweet by @katyslittlefarm the immigration official said that they were doing what the president wanted them to do. The travellers also said that O'Hare was the only place with such an issue.