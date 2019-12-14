Several people took to the streets of London after the elections to show their displeasure in the Boris Johnson win. The angry protesters clashed with the police in Downing Street despite the newly elected Prime Minister's historic win. Heavy police security was seen in Whitehall which was closed off after the protests began last night.

The protestors travelled through Whitehall before moving towards Milbank and into Horse Ferry Road. The protestors raised slogans against Johnson and cried 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn' and let off red flares during the protest.

Johnson has been facing backlash over the period of the election. The chants began in central London by the noisy protestors calling out Britain's election result by "Boris Johnson: Not My Prime Minister" and "Boris, Boris, Boris: Out, Out, Out".

Heavy Police Protection on anti-Boris Protests

The Conservatives won the election and on Friday, Boris called for a "closure" over the Brexit. The anti-Boris protestors raised several signs that included "refugee welcome" and "no to racism". There was an arrest among the protestors over criminal damage to the police vehicle. The local media reports say that there was heavy police protection in central London.

The Brexit champion has previously been involved in multiple controversies while rising to become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. From being fired for lying as a journalist to the crowd's questions about Brexit, Johnson had gained the public's interest. After succeeding Theresa May in July, he had been under fire for various reasons.

Questions on Brexit and lying for Boris

From lying about taxpayers' money to being caught up on scandals, Boris Johnson has seen it all. He is constantly accused of lying about the Brexit. As one of the most important figures of the Brexit since 2016, he was promoting the controversial claim that Britain would no longer have to pay the weekly amount of 300 million pounds to the European Union.

The use of the figure on the Leave campaign tour bus was yet again another criticism that followed him around which raised multiple questions behind Brexit and the EU. There have been growing questions on people's take on Johnson's racism as well.