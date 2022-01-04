International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Business

Lockheed Martin Sells 142 F-35 Fighter Jets, Beating 2021 Delivery Goal

Close
Watch Lockheed Martins lethal new laser weapon take down an airborne drone

Lockheed Martin delivered a total of 142 F-35 fighter jets to the United States and its allies, three more than originally planned, the world's largest defense contractor said on Monday.

The company was expected to deliver between 133 and 139 jets in 2021.

Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is reportedly the major contractor for USâ€™ $620 million package to upgrade Taiwan's Patriot surface-to-air missiles system Lockheed Martin Corporation

Switzerland, Finland and Denmark

Last year, two new countries â€“ Switzerland and Finland â€“ selected Lockheed's F-35 for their new fighter jet programs. The company added that Denmark received its first F-35 in 2021 and the Royal Netherlands Air Force became the eighth nation to declare their F-35 fleet ready for initial operational capability.

Finland in December said it planned to order 64 F-35 fighter jets with weapons systems in a $9.4 billion deal. Earlier last year, Switzerland had picked Lockheed's F-35A Lightning II as its next-generation fighter jet.

F-35B Lighting II
F-35B Lighting II training flights (Representational Picture) Wikimedia Commons2022 

2022 Plans

In 2022, Lockheed plans to deliver 151 to 153 of the fighter aircraft, fewer than the 169 jets it had hoped to deliver. The weapons maker also said it was expecting to deliver 156 aircraft to the U.S. beginning 2023 and for the "foreseeable future".

The U.S. government is Lockheed's biggest customer, accounting for three quarters of its sales last year.

READ MORE