China produces the largest amount of carbon dioxide in the world but in the past few weeks, the emission has gone down by 100 million metric tonnes. The reason is, obviously, the coronavirus outbreak that has forced the shutdown of several big cities and the resulting closure of industries. According to data, Carbon dioxide emission has dropped to around 300 million metric tonnes this year.

The coronavirus has dealt a harsh blow to several industries including oil and energy-related sectors. The measures to control the coronavirus have led to a reduction in 15 percent 40 percent the output across key industrial sectors.

An analysis by a climate non-profit found under the impact of the Covid-19 the country has not recovered from the usual slowdown after the Chinese New Year, a festival that began on January 25. The report analyzed the emissions during the two-week period which began 10 days after the start of the festival and compared it to the previous years.

Initial Analysis by IEA

During 2019, China produced around 400 million tonnes of CO2, which means that the virus cut down the emission by 100MtCO2 to date. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the outbreak will reduce at least half a percent of the global oil demand in January-September this year.

The holiday has usually seen to provide a week of reduction in the carbon emissions by the country. It has an impact on the energy demand, industrial output and emissions in China during winter. The usual trend noticed by analysts is that the emissions fall by 50 percent in the 10 days following the eve of Chinese new year. But, at present, the usual fall in energy has been going on even after the end of the holidays with no sign of a rebound in the analysis.

The daily coal consumption in factories fell to a four-year low with no sign of recovery. According to industrial indicators analyzed by Carbon Brief within two weeks in February, the rate of production at the main coal port, Qinhuangdao and the refinery operating rates in Shandong province went down indicating a decline in the demand.

The short-term and long-term impact

If this short-term effect lasts the emission from the country will fall by 1 percent, but the chances of that are very less. likely Once the rate of infection comes down China has spare capacity to increase the output in no time. Research also suggests that despite the decrease in productivity the emissions could still go right back up once the state is brought back to normal.