Hollywood – and industry that turns ordinary people into world-famous stars. It's a place where many have come to fulfill their dreams. While some make it big, many end up falling short of their goals. It takes years of hard work, dedication, patience, confidence, and skills to become a Hollywood star. In many ways, it's the survival of the fittest, in the literal sense of the word.

Hakar Mahmoud is one that refuses to let go of his dream. This Swedish fitness influencer is doing the rounds in Hollywood not only because of his fitness tips but also for his film and celebrity promotion skills.

Sticking to your dream

According to Hakar, the biggest enemy that stands between you and your dreams is your confidence. While it's true that many people want nothing more than making it to Hollywood, it pays to remember that it isn't an unachievable dream. Yes, some people have to spend more time to get their due recognition, but it happens in almost every walk of life. For Hakar, the biggest challenge is to stick around. He believes that nothing comes easy in life. If you want something, you have to work hard to get it.

When Hakar started as a fitness instructor, he had never imagined that he would walk amongst famous Hollywood celebrities one day. But he was honest with his dedication. He trained hard and even learned about how digital marketing works. Hakar advises that you always have a backup plan ready just if your first plan doesn't succeed. The fitness influencer had never imagined that he would one day use both his fitness and marketing skills to make it to the top of Hollywood.

Making connections in the industry

Hakar explains that in the competitive world, all you have are the connections you make. You must have clarity over the decisions you take. When Hakar started investing time in fitness, he wasn't just doing it to impress his friends. He had a clear vision of becoming a fitness instructor in the future. Once he became a fitness instructor, he began to trust his clients by providing tips that would help them stay healthy and fit.

These connections with his clients later helped him earn accolades as more celebs wanted to be a part of his fitness programs. He used his previous clients' feedback to best effect when he put them up on his Instagram profile. This goes to show his brilliant mind in digital marketing. Hollywood is an industry where word of mouth can make or break you.Fortunately for Hakar, it worked in his favor. He is a fitness influencer in this glittering industry now and a part of various film promotions.

Like Hakar Mahmoud, you can also achieve your dreams if you believe in yourself, persevere, and keep working toward your goal. Being impatient wouldn't lead you anywhere. Show your perseverance and dedication to something that you love, and the next thing you know, you're following the footsteps of Hakar.