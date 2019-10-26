Lizzie McGuire will have her original family with her, even after all these years! It was only a couple of months ago that Disney announced that Hilary Duff will be reprising her role as Lizzie in the upcoming reboot.

And now, Disney+ revealed through their social media accounts that the actress' on-screen family will also be returning to their respective roles. Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles as mom Jo, dad Sam and brother Matt McGuire.

And what's more, the cast has already had their reunion for the first time in 15 years for a read-through of the reboot's first episode. "A picture perfect fam! Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles as Jo, Sam, and Matt McGuire with Hilary Duff in #LizzieMcGuire," Disney+ captioned the post on their Instagram.

"We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces," said Ricky Strauss, Disney+ president, content & marketing. "With Terri at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it's our honour to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family."

It was back in August during the D23 Expo convention where Disney announced its plans for bringing the popular children's show reboot and that 32-year-old Duff would also be making a comeback to the iconic role.

The upcoming Lizzie McGuire series will see Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City, and Disney has roped in the original series creator Terri Minsky to serve as showrunner on the series.

"The good news is, just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and has grown up with her, Lizzie's also grown up," Duff said on stage about the revival at the time. "She's older, she's wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super exciting. She has her dream job. She has kind of the perfect life right now."

"She's working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator," said Duff. "She has her dream guy, who owns a cool SoHo restaurant. She has her dream apartment in Brooklyn. And she's getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday."