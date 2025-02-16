Liverpool vs Wolves Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will face Wolves at home in the Premier League this weekend, aiming to return to winning form after going two games without a win in all competitions. After being held to a draw against Everton midweek, the Reds will be eager to bounce back. With Arsenal closing in on them, they cannot afford to keep dropping points if they hope to win the league title.

Liverpool have struggled for consistency, failing to win three of their last six matches in all competitions. Their supporters will expect a strong response from the team at Anfield. On paper, they are the stronger side, but they must prove it on the pitch.

Liverpool Aim to Return to Winning Ways

Meanwhile, Wolves enter the match with momentum, having secured back-to-back wins against Aston Villa and Blackburn. They will be confident in their ability to put up a fight and will hope to spring a surprise result.

Liverpool's Joe Gomez is unavailable due to injury, while Curtis Jones will miss out due to suspension. Liverpool are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alisson Becker guarding the goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson will take up the full-back positions, aiming to contribute both defensively and in attack. In central defense, Ibrahima Konaté will partner with Virgil van Dijk. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will provide defensive stability and midfield control, while Dominik Szoboszlai will operate as the attacking midfielder, tasked with creating goal-scoring chances.

On the flanks, Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz will bring flair and firepower, supporting Darwin Núñez, who is expected to lead the attack.

Wolves are expected to set up in a 4-4-1-1 formation, with Sam Johnstone positioned between the posts. Matt Doherty and Nelson Semedo will take up the full-back roles, focusing on maintaining defensive solidity. Santiago Bueno and Craig Dawson are likely to pair up in central defense.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Rayan Aït-Nouri will feature on the flanks, tasked with both supporting the full-backs defensively and contributing to the attack. In midfield, João Gomes will partner with André, providing stability and shielding the defense. Matheus Cunha is expected to play just behind the striker as an attacking midfielder, while Gonçalo Guedes will lead the Wolves' attack up front.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolves will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, on Sunday, February 16, at 2 PM BST/9 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.