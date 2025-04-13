Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool are set to take on West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday as they aim to recover from their recent setback against Fulham. Currently sitting at the top of the Premier League standings, the Reds will be eager to widen the gap between themselves and Arsenal with a strong performance against West Ham.

All eyes will be on whether they can bounce back with a solid result on home turf. Although they have a lead at the top, Liverpool can't afford to slip up and drop more points at this crucial stage of the season. With Arsenal gaining ground, their match against West Ham on Sunday becomes extremely vital.

Liverpool Aim to Get Back to Winning Ways

The Reds remain determined to secure the Premier League title, and Sunday's clash will be a key test of their title credentials. On the other hand, West Ham enter Sunday's match without a win in their last four Premier League outings. The East London side will be feeling the pressure and will be eager to turn things around.

Currently sitting 16th in the league standings, the Hammers are dangerously close to being dragged into the relegation fight. Manager Graham Potter will be pushing his squad for a much-improved performance as they look to regain momentum.

Liverpool are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against West Ham United, with Alisson Becker guarding the net. Conor Bradley and Andrew Robertson are set to feature as full-backs, providing both defensive stability and attacking support. In central defence, Ibrahima Konaté will partner with Virgil van Dijk.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are likely to operate as the double pivot, offering both defensive protection and control in the center of the pitch. Dominik Szoboszlai is expected to play in the attacking midfield role, tasked with creating chances for the forwards. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo will bring flair and scoring threat from the wings, while Diogo Jota is set to lead the attack up front for Liverpool.

West Ham are expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Liverpool, with Alphonse Areola between the posts. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson Palmieri will likely take up the full-back positions, aiming to stay solid defensively while offering support on the counterattack. Max Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos will form the center-back duo.

In midfield, Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler are set to operate in the double pivot, bringing strength, stability, and defensive protection in the middle of the park. James Ward-Prowse is expected to take on the role of attacking midfielder, where he'll look to provide creativity and set up scoring opportunities for the forward line.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Sunday, April 13, at 2 PM BST/9 AM ET and 6:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.