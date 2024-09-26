Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming: How to Watch the EFL Cup 2024-25 Match Online in the US, UK and India

West Ham United and Liverpool will face off in Anfield in the third round of the Carabao Cup, with both sides desperate to advance to the next stage. New manager Arne Slot has had a strong start with the Reds, winning in five out of six games so far.

The Dutchman will be looking to maintain this impressive form and defend Liverpool's title as the reigning Carabao Cup champions. In contrast, West Ham have struggled to adjust under their new manager, Julen Lopetegui, who has only managed to guide the Hammers to one Premier League win out of five this season, as fans feel uneasy ahead of the away clash.

Big Match Ahead

Liverpool go into the game after a solid 3-0 win over Bournemouth, while West Ham aim to recover from their recent 3-0 home loss to Chelsea. The Reds have shown that their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest was merely a minor setback, as they convincingly defeated both AC Milan and Bournemouth in their next two games.

Slot's team currently holds second place in the Premier League, with 12 points out of a possible 15, and boasts the league's best defensive record, having conceded only one goal.

The Dutch manager will be eager to extend Liverpool's recent success in the Carabao Cup, having claimed the title twice in the last three seasons.

While Wednesday's encounter against a fellow Premier League side may have initially seemed challenging, it now appears more manageable.

The Hammers have only secured four points from their first five league matches and appeared defensively disorganized in their 3-0 loss to Chelsea over the weekend.

For the first time ever, West Ham has lost their opening three home games of the season, placing manager Julen Lopetegui under scrutiny just six games into his reign.

When and Where

The Liverpool vs West Ham EFL Cup 2024-25 third round match will be played at the Anfield, Liverpool on September 25, Wednesday, at 8:00 PM BST/ 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT and 12:30 AM IST (Thursday).

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Liverpool vs West Ham Carabao Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on CBS network. The match will be streamed live online on Paramount+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham Carabao Cup 2024-25 match through the Sky Sports network. The match can be live-streamed on the Sky Go app and website.

India: The Liverpool vs West Ham Carabao Cup 2024-25 match won't be broadcast in India. However, the match will be live streamed through Fancode app and website in India.