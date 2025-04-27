Liverpool vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will host Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Sunday and will look to clinch the Premier League title and match Manchester United's record of 20 top-flight championships. The Reds need just a draw to be crowned champions and are hot favorites to earn a positive result against Tottenham on Sunday evening.

They head into the match with five wins from their last six Premier League outings. Liverpool have an impressive record against Spurs, and it needs to be seen if the North London side can put up a strong fight and postpone Liverpool's title celebrations this weekend. However, with Liverpool's current form, it will be a difficult ask for them.

Liverpool a Step Away from Premier League Title

Liverpool boasts an impressive record against Tottenham, having scored at least four goals in each of their last three home encounters against them, but they will need to step up their performance to ensure a win this time. Meanwhile, Tottenham comes into this match after losing four of their last five Premier League games.

The Lilywhites currently sit 16th in the table and are struggling with poor form and are low on confidence. It will be interesting to see how they perform in this match. If Tottenham have any plans of postponing Liverpool's title celebrations, they will need to do something they haven't managed since 2011.

However, with their current form, the visitors appear to have little interest in ruining Liverpool's celebrations on Sunday, as their attention is firmly on Bodo/Glimt and the first leg of their Europa League semi-final next week.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Sunday, April 27, at 4:30 PM BST/11:30 AM ET and 9 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.