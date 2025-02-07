Liverpool vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Carabao Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final, eager to overcome their first-leg setback. Tottenham secured a 1-0 win in the opening match, and Liverpool will now look to mount a comeback against the North London side on Thursday.

The Reds have been in excellent form this season, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Moreover, they have suffered only three losses so far in this year's campaign. With their strong home record, Liverpool will be optimistic about securing a positive result and pushing for a place in the final by their last outing with Tottenham will haunt them.

Liverpool Ready for Revenge

Meanwhile, Tottenham head into tis game with momentum on their side, having secured back-to-back wins. The North London club also strengthened their squad with key signings before the winter transfer deadline, further boosting their confidence ahead of this crucial clash.

Spurs will be eager to finish the job and secure a spot in the League Cup final. However, Liverpool boast an impressive home record against Tottenham, and it remains to be seen whether they can maintain their dominance in this fixture.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be unavailable for this match due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's Cristian Romero is still regaining match fitness, while Destiny Udogie and Wilson Odobert remain sidelined with hamstring issues. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

Dominic Solanke and Radu Dragusin are also dealing with knee injuries, Rodrigo Bentancur is sidelined with a head injury, and James Maddison and Brennan Johnson are nursing calf problems. Timo Werner is out with a thigh injury, and Micky van de Ven has suffered another setback, ruling him out with a hamstring issue.

When and Where

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, on Feb. 6, Thursday, at 8 PM BST/ 3 PM ET/ 12 PM PT and 1:30 AM IST (Friday).

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Liverpool vs Tottenham Carabao Cup match will be broadcast live on CBS network. The Liverpool vs Tottenham Carabao Cup match will be streamed live online on Paramount+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Carabao Cup match through the Sky Sports network. The Liverpool vs Tottenham Carabao Cup match can be live-streamed on the Sky Go app and website.

India: The Liverpool vs Tottenham Carabao Cup match won't be broadcast in India. However, the Liverpool vs Tottenham Carabao Cup match will be live streamed through Fancode app and website in India.