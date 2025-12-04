Liverpool vs Sunderland Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will host Sunderland at Anfield on Wednesday, aiming to build on their recent win over West Ham. The Reds have struggled in recent weeks, but last weekend's win ended a three-match losing streak, and now they'll be looking to start a winning run, beginning with this midweek clash against Sunderland.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have enjoyed a solid start to the season and will hope to pull off an upset. The Black Cats are currently above Liverpool in the Premier League standings and will be focused on maintaining their position in the top half of the table. Consistently accumulating points will be key to their hopes of finishing the season strongly.

Liverpool Will Try to Bounce Back

Sunderland have found recent encounters with Liverpool tough, making this a challenging trip to Anfield. It will be interesting to see if they can lift their game and secure a positive result on the road.

Liverpool will likely line up in a 4-3-3 against Sunderland, with Alisson Becker in goal. Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson will operate as full-backs, supporting both defence and attack, while Ibrahima Konate partners Virgil van Dijk at the centre.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai will aim to control the game and provide defensive cover. On the wings, Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz will look to create chances, with Alexander Isak leading the attack. Arne Slot will be without Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley, and Jeremie Frimpong due to injuries.

Sunderland will line up in a 4-3-3 against Liverpool, with Robin Roefs in goal. Trai Hume and Arthur Masuaku will operate as full-backs, supporting both defence and attack, while Nordi Mukiele partners Dan Ballard at centre-back.

In midfield, Chris Rigg, Granit Xhaka, and Noah Sadiki will aim to control the game and provide defensive stability. On the wings, Enzo Le Fee and Chemsdine Talbi will bring pace and creativity, with Wilson Isidor leading the line. Habib Diarra and Aji Alese are sidelined through injury.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Sunderland will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Wednesday, December 3, at 8:15 PM BST/3:15 PM ET and 1:45 AM IST. (December 4)

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.