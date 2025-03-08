Liverpool vs Southampton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will aim to maintain their robust form when they welcome Southampton to Anfield on Saturday afternoon. The Reds head into this match on the back of an impressive result with an exceptional win against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Brimming with confidence, Liverpool will be determined to claim all three points and strengthen their position at the top of the Premier League table. Under Arne Slot, Liverpool has secured consecutive league wins over Manchester City and Newcastle United, further highlighting their impressive run. Given their current form, Southampton faces a daunting challenge as they prepare for this tough away clash.

Liverpool on a High

Southampton has struggled against Liverpool in recent encounters, losing their last seven meetings. Also, they go into this match after suffering five losses in their last six Premier League outings. Securing a positive result at Anfield will require a major stroke of luck for the Saints.

Liverpool is expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 setup against Southampton, with Alisson Becker guarding the net. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas will play as full-backs, contributing both defensively and offensively. In central defense, Ibrahima Konaté will partner with Virgil van Dijk to provide solidity at the back.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will focus on maintaining defensive stability and dictating play. Curtis Jones will be tasked with unlocking the opposition's defense and setting up chances in the attacking third. On the flanks, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo will bring creativity and goal-scoring threat, while Darwin Núñez is set to spearhead Liverpool's attack on Saturday.

The visitors are expected to set up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Aaron Ramsdale guarding the goal. In defense, Taylor Harwood-Bellis will be joined by Jan Bednarek and Nathan Wood to form a three-man backline. Yukinari Sugawara and Kyle Walker-Peters will operate as wing-backs, aiming to maintain defensive solidity while posing a threat on counter-attacks.

In midfield, Joe Aribo will team up with Flynn Downes and Lesley Ugochukwu, providing strength, defensive coverage, and forward momentum. Up front, Cameron Archer will be partnered with Tyler Dibling as they look to break through Liverpool's defense.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Southampton will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, on Saturday, March 8, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.