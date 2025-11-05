Liverpool vs Real Madrid Livestreaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will take on Real Madrid at Anfield in a UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, expecting to carry the momentum from their weekend victory over Aston Villa. Arne Slot's side has struggled for consistency in recent weeks, losing four of their last six games across all competitions. The

Reds will be eager to turn things around, and a solid performance against Real Madrid could provide the spark they need to regain confidence. Liverpool have won two of their three matches in the 2025/26 Champions League so far and will try for a third victory to strengthen their position in the group but it won't be easy for the Reds.

Clash of the Titans

Meanwhile, Real Madrid come into the game in excellent form and will pose a serious challenge. The Reds will be hoping to build on their recent win over Aston Villa and bounce back from a poor run of form that's seen them lose four of their last six matches.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, come into the clash in outstanding form, having won six consecutive matches across all competitions and all three of their group-stage games. They'll be looking to extend their winning streak and heap more pressure on the Premier League champions.

Liverpool are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Giorgi Mamardashvili in goal. Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andrew Robertson will form the back line. Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai will anchor the midfield, while Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo support Hugo Ekitike up front.

Real Madrid will also opt for a 4-3-3 setup featuring Thibaut Courtois in goal. Eder Militao and Raul Asencio lead the defense, with Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler driving the midfield. Kylian Mbappe spearheads the attack alongside Vinicius Junior and Brahim Diaz.

When and Where

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, November 4. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (November 5).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás

United Kingdom: The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video.

India: The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on Sony LIV.