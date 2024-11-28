Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Two of Europe's most prominent clubs, Liverpool and Real Madrid, will face off in their fifth match of the Champions League group stage this season on Wednesday, November 27. Liverpool are the only team to have won all of their matches in the revamped competition, wining against Milan, Bologna, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen to sit at the top of the table.

In contrast, things have been more challenging for the Real Madrid team. Carlo Ancelotti's squad has suffered two big defeats in their four matches and will now need a win at Anfield to move closer to the top eight, which guarantees automatic qualification for the knockout stages. Here's

Clash of the Titans

A victory against the record 14-time Champions League winners, Real Madrid, would allow Premier League leaders Liverpool to leapfrog Barcelona (who have 4 wins and 1 loss) and unbeaten Inter Milan (with 4 wins and 1 draw) to claim the top spot in the league stage points table.

Liverpool, who have lifted the prestigious trophy six times, last won the Champions League in 2019 during a period of great success under Jurgen Klopp. However, they are well aware of their difficult history against Real Madrid, having lost to the La Liga giants in the 2018 and 2022 finals.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are struggling this season in Europe's premier club competition. Carlo Ancelotti's side has lost two of their four matches and requires a win to push closer to the top eight, which would guarantee them an automatic spot in the knockout rounds.

Currently in 21st place out of the 36 teams, with just six points, Real Madrid are five points behind Liverpool. Teams finishing between 9th and 24th will enter the knockout phase playoffs, with the top eight getting seeded. Playoffs are an unfamiliar concept for the Spanish giants.

When and Where

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, Nov 27. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov 28).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.