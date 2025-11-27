Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will face PSV Eindhoven at Anfield on Wednesday's Champions League matchup, looking to turn things around after a frustrating stretch of results. Liverpool have lost four of their last six games across all competitions, leaving them under pressure ahead of their clash with PSV.

The Premier League champions are struggling for confidence and momentum, with their most recent setback a 3–0 loss to Nottingham Forest. PSV, meanwhile, have managed just one win in four Champions League matches so far this season and will be desperate to respond with a solid performance to turn things around. Both teams now have to prove themselves to stay alive in the tournament.

Time to Prove and Survive

PSV Eindhoven, coming off five wins and a draw in their last six games, will hope to exploit Liverpool's current vulnerabilities and make life even harder for the struggling hosts. It will be intriguing to see if PSV can pull off an upset.

Liverpool have won three of their four Champions League matches so far, and it remains to be seen if they can secure another victory on Wednesday.

Liverpool are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Alisson Becker protecting the goal. At the back, full-backs Calvin Ramsay and Andrew Robertson will play key roles on both ends of the pitch, while Ibrahima Konate partners Virgil van Dijk in central defense.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai will look to control the tempo, provide defensive cover, and link up play from deep. Up front, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo will operate from the wings, offering pace, creativity, and goal threat, while Hugo Ekitike leads the line as Liverpool's central striker.

PSV Eindhoven will line up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation. Matej Kovar will start in goal, with a back four of Sergino Dest, Jerdy Schouten, Yarek Gasiorowski, and Anass Salah-Eddine. Dest and Salah-Eddine are expected to support both defensively and on the counter.

In midfield, Mauro Junior and Joey Veerman form the double pivot, tasked with breaking up Liverpool's attacks. Ahead of them, Dennis Man, Ismael Saibari, and Ivan Perisic will operate behind striker Guus Til, looking to create chances and test Liverpool's defense.

When and Where

The Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Wednesday, November 26. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (November 27).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás

United Kingdom: The Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video.

India: The Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on Sony LIV.