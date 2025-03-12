Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Anfield on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash, aiming to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. Last week, Arne Slot's side claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over PSG in the first leg away from home.

Now, the Liverpool manager will be expecting another strong performance from his players as they look to finish the job on their home turf. PSG have been in outstanding form in recent months and will be desperate to turn the tie around. It remains to be seen if they can produce a stunning comeback at Anfield, where Liverpool have been dominant.

Football Powers Clash

Liverpool enter this match riding a wave of momentum, having secured four consecutive wins across all competitions. They will be confident in their ability to finish the job and advance to the next stage of the tournament. The last time these two teams faced off at Anfield, Liverpool emerged winner in an exciting 3-2 clash against PSG. They will be looking to replicate that success once again this week.

Liverpool are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against PSG, with Alisson Becker guarding the net. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson will take up the full-back roles, contributing both defensively and offensively. In central defense, Ibrahima Konaté will partner with Virgil van Dijk.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will provide stability and control, while Dominik Szoboszlai will be tasked with creating attacking opportunities. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo will operate from the wings, adding creativity and goal threat, with Diogo Jota spearheading the attack for Liverpool.

PSG is expected to set up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Gianluigi Donnarumma between the posts. Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes will take up the full-back positions, aiming to provide defensive solidity while also contributing to the attack. Marquinhos will be paired with Willian Pachho at the heart of the defense.

In midfield, Vitinha will line up alongside Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz, focusing on maintaining defensive compactness and dictating the pace of the match. On the wings, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola will bring creativity and goal-scoring threat, while Ousmane Dembélé will lead PSG's frontline against Liverpool.

When and Where

The Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, March 11. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Feb 12).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.