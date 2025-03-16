Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: How to Watch the Carabao Cup Final Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool and Newcastle United are set to battle for the first silverware of the 2024/25 season when they meet in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday evening. Liverpool head into the showdown after a disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of PSG earlier this week.

As they prepare for the cup final, Arne Slot's squad will be more than desperate to put that setback behind them and come up with a strong performance. Securing the EFL Cup would not only boost team morale but also provide momentum in their ongoing Premier League title challenge, setting a positive tone for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool Eye First Trophy of the Season

On the other hand, Newcastle United have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, suffering three losses in their last five outings across all competitions. The Magpies will be determined to turn things around and get back on track.

Lifting the EFL Cup could restore confidence within the squad and strengthen their pursuit of UEFA Champions League qualification.

However, Liverpool has injury concerns. Tyler Morton will be unavailable due to a shoulder injury, while Joe Gomez is sidelined with a hamstring problem. Conor Bradley remains in recovery after sustaining a knock against Aston Villa. Ibrahima Konaté experienced cramping during the PSG match but is expected to be fit for this game. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold may also miss out after picking up an injury earlier in the week.

Similarly, Eddie Howe will have to manage without Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman, both sidelined with knee injuries, while Lewis Hall remains out with an ankle issue. Additionally, Anthony Gordon will be unavailable for Newcastle United as he serves a suspension.

When and Where

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final will be played at Wembley Stadium, London, on March 16, Sunday, at 4:30 PM BST/ 11:30 AM ET/ and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final will be broadcast live on CBS network. The Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final will be streamed live online on Paramount+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final through the Sky Sports network. The Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final can be live-streamed on the Sky Go app and website.

India: The Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final won't be broadcast in India. However, the Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final will be live streamed through Fancode app and website in India.