Liverpool vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will welcome Newcastle United to Anfield on Wednesday as they aim to strengthen their push for the Premier League title. The Reds enter this clash on the back of a remarkable victory over Manchester City last weekend, a result that will have further boosted their confidence.

Currently is sitting 11 points clear at the top of the table, and another win against Newcastle United could be a crucial step in their title bid. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can maintain their momentum against the Magpies and secure all three points. The home side has dominated recent meetings, remaining unbeaten in their last six encounters with Newcastle United.

Liverpool on A High

On the other hand, Newcastle United has struggled with consistency in recent weeks, suffering defeats in three of their last five Premier League outings. They will have to step up their game significantly to secure a positive result in this fixture.

The last encounter between these two teams ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw back in December, making this rematch an intriguing prospect. With both sides capable of delivering a strong performance, this promises to be an exciting and competitive clash.

However, Liverpool has a problem as Joe Gomez is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Musch like Liverpool, Newcastle United will also be missing the services of Jamaal Lascelles, who remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury. Additionally, Joelinton is also dealing with a minor injury concern.

That said, it will be a hard-fought battle between the two sides despite Liverpool being the favorites.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, on Wednesday, February 26, at 8:15 PM BST/3:15 PM ET and 1:45 AM IST (Feb. 27).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Newcastle Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Newcastle Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.