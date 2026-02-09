Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday in a clash that carries huge significance for both teams, with three points vital to their Premier League ambitions. The Reds head into the showdown in encouraging form, having won four of their last six league games and scoring ten times across their previous two outings.

Liverpool will be eager to build on that momentum, secure a victory, and give their confidence a further boost. There is also a sense of revenge in the air. When the sides last met, Manchester City ran out 3–0 winners, a result Liverpool will be keen to put right in front of their own fans.

A Lot at Stake

City, meanwhile, will go into the game under pressure. They have managed just one win from their last six Premier League matches, and any further slip-ups could seriously damage their hopes of retaining the title. With so much at stake, Sunday's encounter promises to be a high-intensity battle at Anfield.

This feels like a do-or-die moment for the visitors, and all eyes will be on whether they can rise to the occasion. Liverpool, meanwhile, will be determined to put in a commanding display at Anfield and deal a serious blow to Manchester City's title ambitions.

However, the hosts will have to cope without several key players, with Joe Gomez (hip), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee), and Alexander Isak (fracture) all sidelined through injury.

Manchester City will also be short-handed, with John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovačić (ankle), Jérémy Doku (calf), and Joško Gvardiol (calf) all unavailable for the trip.

