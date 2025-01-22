Liverpool vs Lille Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will look to maintain their flawless run in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League as they host LOSC Lille at Anfield on Tuesday. The Champions League resumes this week with the second-to-last round of group-stage fixtures. Matchday 7 begins with two early kickoffs, followed by nine simultaneously matches, including the clash between Liverpool and Lille.

Arne Slot's Liverpool could not have envisioned a better start to their Champions League campaign. The Reds have been nearly impeccable, allowing just one goal and winning all six matches so far. Despite this dominant form, the Merseyside club remains cautious about their recent displays, as minor dips in performance haven't translated into significant losses.

No Stopping Liverpool

Liverpool were not at their best over the weekend but showed resilience to secure a 2-win against Brentford. However, a similar display against LOSC Lille might not yield the same outcome.

As for Lille, the Ligue 1 side has been one of the standout teams in this season's UEFA Champions League. Impressively, Les Dogues are ahead of several elite clubs in the competition's standings, including Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.

Lille's impressive form began after dropping their season opener, as they went on a five-match unbeaten run to claim the eighth spot in the standings. Bruno Genesio's side has remained undefeated in their last 21 matches across all competitions, with their last loss occurring in September.

Liverpool and LOSC Lille have faced each other twice, with each team securing one victory. However, the Reds triumphed over Les Dogues in the 2009/10 UEFA Europa League Round of 16, advancing to the quarter-finals with a 3-1 aggregate win.

When and Where

The Liverpool vs Lille UEFA Champions League match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, Jan 21. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Jan 22).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Liverpool vs Lille UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Liverpool vs Lille UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Liverpool vs Lille UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Liverpool vs Lille UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.