Liverpool vs Ipswich Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will host Ipswich at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, aiming to continue their title charge and extend their unbeaten streak. The Reds come into this match off the back of a solid win over Brentford in their last Premier League outing. With a win here, they will look to strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Arne Slot's side also extended their winning run with a win over LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week. In contrast, Ipswich Town are struggling, having lost four of their last six Premier League games. As the underdogs, they will be go all out to pull off an upset.

Liverpool High on Confidence

Currently in 18th place, Ipswich will be fighting to avoid relegation this season. Kieran McKenna's side must begin earning points if they hope to maintain their position in the Premier League for next season.

Liverpool have been tough opponents in the league and will be the favorites in this match. It will be intriguing to see if they can secure all three points.

Joe Gomez will miss the match for Liverpool due to a thigh injury, while Diogo Jota is also expected to be sidelined as he works to recover from a recent fitness setback. The Reds are expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alisson Becker guarding the goal.

McKenna's squad will be without Sammie Szomodics, who is sidelined with an ankle injury. Additionally, Chiedozie Ogbene will miss the game due to a calf problem, and Conor Chaplin is unavailable with a knee injury.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Ipswich Town will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, on Saturday, January 25, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Liverpool vs Ipswich Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Liverpool vs Ipswich Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Ipswich Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Ipswich Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Ipswich Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.