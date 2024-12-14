Liverpool vs Fulham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will host Fulham at Anfield on Saturday, aiming to maintain their impressive streak of form. The Reds are currently enjoying a six-match unbeaten run in the Premier League and sit at the top of the standings ahead of Fulham's visit. A home victory would help them widen the gap over their title challengers.

Historically, Liverpool have had the upper hand, remaining unbeaten in their last six encounters with the Cottagers. It will be interesting to watch if they can secure all three points once again. On the other hand, Fulham have avoided loss in five of their last six league outings and hold the tenth spot in the standings.

Liverpool Aim to Win Again

The West London side is targeting a top-half finish this season and will aim to achieve a positive result in this fixture. It will be interesting to see if Fulham can cause an upset in this match. They recently held Arsenal and Tottenham to draws, proving they can challenge strong teams.

Liverpool will need to stay alert and avoid complacency if they hope to secure a win. Here's a closer look at the clash as the two sides prepare for their upcoming showdown.

Liverpool will be without Conor Bradley, sidelined with a hamstring issue, while Ibrahima Konate continues to recover from a knee injury. Also, Alexis Mac Allister is suspended and unavailable for selection this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side is expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 system against Fulham.

On the other side, Fulham will be missing Harrison Reed due to a knee problem. Joachim Andersen is dealing with a calf strain, and Reiss Nelson is recovering from a thigh injury.

Both Calvin Bassey and Tom Cairney are unavailable due to suspensions. Fulham are also likely to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, on Saturday, December 14, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.