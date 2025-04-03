Liverpool vs Everton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will be taking on Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield on Wednesday, aiming to strengthen their grip on the top spot and move closer to securing the Premier League title. Before the international break, Liverpool endured a rough patch, suffering elimination from the UEFA Champions League and falling to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final.

Their next challenge is against Everton, the team that initially triggered this inconsistent spell. Determined to regain momentum and end the season on a high note, Arne Slot's team currently leads the league standings and will be desperate to win the championship. Earlier this season, Everton held Liverpool to a humiliating draw.

Liverpool Desperate to Turn Fortunes

Liverpool have won their last three home derbies against Everton and will head into this clash as strong favorites. However, Everton have shown solid improvement under David Moyes. The Toffees are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches and have become a tough side to break down as they will be looking to spring a surprise at Anfield.

Liverpool are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Everton, with Alisson Becker guarding the net. Conor Bradley and Andrew Robertson will take on the full-back roles, contributing both defensively and offensively. In central defense, Ibrahima Konaté will partner with Virgil van Dijk.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will provide stability and defensive cover, while Dominik Szoboszlai will focus on creating goal-scoring chances. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo will bring creativity and attacking threat from the flanks, with Diogo Jota leading Liverpool's frontline on Wednesday.

Everton are expected to line up in a 4-4-1-1 setup against Liverpool, with Jordan Pickford guarding the net. Jake O'Brien and Vitaliy Mykolenko will take up the full-back roles, aiming to maintain defensive stability while countering swiftly. James Tarkowski will partner with Jarrad Branthwaite at the center of the defense.

On the flanks, Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom will bring speed and creativity to Everton's play. In central midfield, James Garner and Idrissa Gueye will provide defensive resilience and physicality. Carlos Alcaraz will operate as the attacking midfielder, supporting Beto, who will lead the frontline against Liverpool on Wednesday.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Wednesday, April 2, at 18 PM BST/1 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (April 3).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Liverpool vs Everton League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Everton Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Everton United Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.