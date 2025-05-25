Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday as they prepare to celebrate their Premier League win in style. The Reds have dominated Crystal Palace in recent years, having been unbeaten in 16 of their last 17 meetings with them. They will be eager to end the 2024/25 campaign on a high note when the two teams clash on the final day of the season.

However, Liverpool's recent form has declined, possibly due to a lack of urgency after securing the title. Major losses to Chelsea and Brighton have highlighted their recent struggles, and they will be desperate to deliver a memorable performance in front of their home fans.

Liverpool Aim to Celebrate Title in Style

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace arrive in brilliant form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. The Eagles also claimed a historic FA Cup victory over Manchester City, which will boost their confidence heading into this matchup.

The South London side will hope to crash Liverpool's celebration with a spirited display, although a win or loss won't overshadow their recent success. Whether they can spring a surprise at Anfield remains to be seen.

Liverpool are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Crystal Palace, with Alisson Becker guarding the net. Conor Bradley and Andrew Robertson will be the full-backs. In central defence, Ibrahima Konate will partner with captain Virgil van Dijk.

In midfield, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch will provide stability and control. Harvey Elliott is likely to take on the role of attacking midfielder, aiming to create chances for his teammates. On the flanks, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will offer flair and goal threat, while Diogo Jota is expected to spearhead the attack as the central striker.

Crystal Palace are expected to line up in a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Dean Henderson between the posts. The back three will consist of Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, and Marc Guehi. On the flanks, Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell are set to operate as wing-backs, providing support in both attack and defence.

In midfield, Will Hughes and Daichi Kamada will offer a balance of creativity and defensive discipline. Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr will take on advanced roles, tasked with driving the attack and linking up with forward Jean-Philippe Mateta in the final third.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Sunday, May 25, at 4 PM BST/11 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.