Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

The Reds will face a revitalized and formidable Chelsea team on Sunday. After a tumultuous season last year, the Blues have embraced a dynamic and attacking style of play, resulting in a strong start for Enzo Maresca and his squad. This match represents Liverpool and Arne Slot's second major challenge this season, with the Reds still looking like solid title contenders.

Chelsea has not won in this fixture since March 2021, but there is optimism at the club that Enzo Maresca's team can end that drought. Both teams have new managers this season, and Chelsea has finally had a positive start to their campaign. Here's all you need to know.

Big Match for Both Teams

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca announced on Friday that captain Reece James returned to full training on Monday and is available for the trip to Anfield. The 24-year-old defender has not played this season due to a hamstring injury sustained during preseason.

This leaves Omari Kellyman as the only Chelsea player sidelined by injury for the match against Liverpool. The 19-year-old forward has yet to make his debut, also because of a hamstring problem.

However, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana will be unavailable due to suspension, as both received their fifth yellow cards of the season against Nottingham Forest before the international break.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is not as fortunate with injuries. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be out for six weeks with a hamstring injury, paving the way for Caoimhín Kelleher to take his place in goal.

Midfielder Harvey Elliott has been out for the last month due to a fractured foot and will need additional time for recovery before he can make his return.

Meanwhile, summer signing Federico Chiesa has played a total of 78 minutes in three appearances for the club but has been unable to participate more due to an undisclosed injury.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea will be played on Sunday, October 20 at Anfield in Liverpool, at 4:30 PM BST (local time), 11:30 AM ET and 9 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.