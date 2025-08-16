Liverpool vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will host Bournemouth in the Premier League curtain-raiser on Friday night, aiming to launch their 2025/26 campaign in style. After more than ten weeks of waiting, the new Premier League season finally kicks off, with the reigning champions beginning their title defense at home.

On paper, Liverpool are the stronger side and are highly expected to earn all three points at Anfield against Bournemouth. The Reds boast an impressive record against the Cherries across all competitions, and the home crowd will be expecting an easy win. Liverpool have strengthened their squad over the summer, and their new signings will be desperate to make an immediate impact in the league.

Winners Back in Action

However, the defending champions are coming into this match after a loss to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield, making them desperate to respond with a convincing performance. That game also exposed some defensive weaknesses, and it remains to be seen if Bournemouth can take advantage of them.

As for Bournemouth, the summer transfer window has hit them hard, with key departures — and potentially more to come amid Dango Ouattara's reported links to Brentford. Their pre-season form reflected much of their 2024/25 campaign, with a mixed bag of results: two wins, two losses, and two draws.

Liverpool are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 against Bournemouth, with Alisson Becker in goal. Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez will operate as full-backs, while Ibrahima Konate partners captain Virgil van Dijk in central defence. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will control midfield, with Florian Wirtz as the playmaker.

Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo will provide width, aiming to unlock Bournemouth's defense. Up front, Hugo Ekitike will spearhead the attack, looking to convert the chances created by Liverpool's creative trio.

Bournemouth are set to play in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Liverpool, with Djordje Petrovic in goal. Adam Smith and Adrien Truffert will take the full-back roles, while Julian Araujo partners Marcos Senesi in central defense. David Brooks and Tyler Adams will form the double pivot, focusing on defensive solidity and build-up play.

Philipp Billing will operate as the attacking midfielder, aiming to inject creativity and forward momentum into Bournemouth's attack.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Friday, August 15, at 8 PM BST/3 PM ET and 12:30 PM IST (August 16).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.