Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will host Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, as they aim to carry their early-season momentum onto the European stage. The Reds come into the clash on the back of four straight Premier League wins, a run that has boosted confidence under Arne Slot.

A win in their opening Champions League game would provide another confidence boost as they look to build rhythm in both domestic and continental competitions. Atletico, however, remain a dangerous opponent despite an inconsistent start to the campaign. Diego Simeone's side have a reputation for grinding out results in tough away matches, and Liverpool know they cannot take them lightly.

Big Game for Liverpool

It promises to be a fascinating battle between a confident home side and an opponent built for big occasions. Liverpool have a few injury concerns, as Milos Kerkez and Curtis Jones are sidelined and Alexis Mac Allister remains a doubt after an ankle knock.

Arne Slot is expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Alisson in goal, Robertson and Frimpong at full-back, and Konate partnering Van Dijk in central defense. Gravenberch and Mac Allister will anchor midfield, while Wirtz operates as the playmaker.

Salah and Chiesa will provide width and attacking spark, supporting Hugo Ekitike up front. With Isak still unavailable, Liverpool will lean on this blend of pace, creativity, and balance to unlock Atletico.

Atletico Madrid head to Anfield with several key players missing, including Alex Baena, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Thiago Almada. Despite the injury setbacks, Simeone is expected to line up in his familiar 4-4-2 system, with Jan Oblak between the posts.

Llorente and Ruggeri will feature at full-back, while Lenglet partners Galan in central defence. Koke and Barrios will anchor the midfield, supported by Simeone and Gonzalez out wide. In attack, Griezmann will be paired with Julian Alvarez, giving Atletico a mix of creativity and clinical finishing as they aim to frustrate Liverpool.

When and Where

The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Wednesday, September 17. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (September 18).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás

United Kingdom: The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video.

India: The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on Sony LIV.