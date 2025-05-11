Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Premier League champions Liverpool will face likely runner-up Arsenal in their penultimate home match of the season at Anfield, which will provide the backdrop for a symbolic moment, as Arsenal are expected to give the newly crowned champions a guard of honor—a gesture they also performed back in the 2019/20 season when Liverpool lifted the trophy.

Jurgen Klopp's team secured the league crown after a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at home two weeks ago. Although they lost to Chelsea last weekend—giving the Blues a boost in their top-four ambitions—the loss did little to dampen the spirits of Liverpool supporters, who are still celebrating their title victory.

Guard of Honor for Liverpool

Although Liverpool appeared somewhat complacent in their loss to Chelsea, Arne Slot will want his players to put up an impressive show against a team that posed a genuine title threat earlier in the season. Regardless of the fact that they are the new Premier League champions, any loss at this point—especially at home—would be considered disappointing.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta will be pushing for a solid response from his team after their UEFA Champions League journey came to a disappointing end. Arsenal were knocked out in the semi-finals by PSG, who held firm in the second leg in Paris to secure their place in the final in Munich.

Arsenal are still expected to book a Champions League spot through their league position, though recent results have cast some doubt over that. With much of their focus on their European campaign, Arteta's men have seen their domestic form decline, allowing Manchester City and Newcastle United to narrow the gap.

In their last match, Arsenal suffered a disappointing loss at home against Bournemouth, who came from behind to snatch a win. However, with Manchester City only managing a draw against Southampton, the Gunners have a chance to solidify their position in second place—provided they can break their long-standing winless streak at Anfield by beating Liverpool.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Sunday, May 11, at 4:40 PM BST/11:30 AM ET and 9 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.