Liverpool have a 16 point lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League table with a game in hand but Jurgen Klopp is adamant that he does not want to lose any player as they chase their first Premier League title and look to defend their Champions League title. Xherdan Shaqiri has been linked with a move away but the Reds are unwilling to sanction a move away during the ongoing January transfer window.

The Switzerland international has started just three games in all competitions for Liverpool this season having fallen down the pecking order. He is keen to play more but Klopp considers him a part of the squad and hence, Liverpool have turned down two loan offers this month.

Spanish club Sevilla and Serie A's AS Roma are said to have shown interest in taking him on a temporary basis, according to the Mirror, but the Reds are not interested in letting him go despite Klopp using him sparingly this campaign. However, the report claims that Liverpool are open to sanctioning his move on a permanent basis during the summer transfer window.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's return from injury pushed Shaqiri further down the pecking order, and the January arrival of Japan international Takumi Minamino has further put paid to his chances of breaking into the playing squad on a regular basis. There are other young players that have also been offered a chance to impress this season and could be favoured to play the back up role to starting attackers Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

It is believed that the Reds will demand a fee of around £25.5 million for the Swiss attacker in the summer, which is a steep increase from the £13 million they paid when they signed him from Stoke after they were relegated from the Premier League. It is unclear if any interested club will be ready to fork out a big sum for a player that has hardly had any game time this season.

Shaqiri has played 40 games for the Reds since arriving in Merseyside and has netted seven goals during that time which included a brace against Manchester United in a 3-1 win last season and one against rivals Everton in the Merseyside Derby last month. However, it is unlikely he will get a regular role this season, with his best option of regular football likely to come away from Liverpool.