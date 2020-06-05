Liverpool is going to resume their quest for a top-flight title in 30 years against the city rivals Everton on June 21, as the English Premier League releases the revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the resumed season on Friday.

Football in England got suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, but the clubs' voted to resume the season on June 17 when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United play relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Premier League During Coronavirus

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two victories away from winning the Premier League, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal. Other potential dates in the first three fixtures when Liverpool could clinch the title are June 24, when they host Crystal Palace, and July 2, when they face Manchester City. The venues for Liverpool's games against Everton and City are yet to be confirmed.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently eighth, host fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19, while third-placed Leicester City travel to Watford on Saturday, June 20. Arsenal are back in action on the same Saturday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Villa play again on Sunday, June 21 when they host fourth-placed Chelsea. City play again on Monday, June 22, when they host mid-table Burnley. All the matches will be broadcast live but take place without fans present.

