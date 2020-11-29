After an expected loss in the series opener, South Africa will be facing England again on Sunday, 29 November, in the second T20 ODI series to be played at Boland Park, Paarl.

In the first match, England's middle-order player Jonny Bairstow's brilliant innings changed the fate of the match. He scored 86 of 48 balls which helped the visitors to emerge victorious in the match.

Yet South Africa was in the game till the 16th over. In the last four overs, the England side required 51 runs from 24 balls. Unfortunately, Beuran Hendricks conceded 28 runs in the 17 over. This helped the visitors to win the match with four balls to spare.

Possible Playing 11 for South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen/Jon-Jon Smuts, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Possible Playing 11 for England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

Where to Watch the Match RSA vs England in Singapore?

The netizens can catch the complete live-action on Hotstar Singapore. Here is the link for live streaming. The match will be aired live at 12.00 am (Singapore).

Where to Watch the Match England vs South Africa in South Africa, the US, Canada, Australia and the UK.

Match India vs Australia Live online in South Africa and Canada?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be streamed live in Canada and the US by Willow TV.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the UK can catch the action on Sky Sports Cricket.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka.