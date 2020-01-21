The popular historical thriller, Selection: The War Between Women, is returning with two new episodes in the weekend. Episodes 11 and 12 are scheduled to air on TV Chosun this Saturday and Sunday, January 25 and 26, at 10.50 pm KST. The Korean drama is likely to take an unexpected turn in the upcoming episodes.

To know what lies ahead for the onscreen couple – King Lee Kyung and his childhood friend Kang Eun Bo, Kdrama fans in Korea will have to watch the mini-series on TV Chosun this Saturday and Sunday at 10.50 pm KST. The historical drama will also be streamed online through the official website of the broadcasting channel. People from other parts of the globe, including Singapore, China, the US and the UK, can watch the show with English subtitles on various streaming sites on January 26 and 27.

What does the promo hints about the upcoming episode?

The promotional video for episode 11 focuses on the various challenges faced by the female lead. In the new episode, she will not just be forced by Prince Lee Jae Hwa and Minister Baek Ja Yong to kill the King, but she will also be confronted by the King. King Lee Kyung will suspect her and he will force her to reveal her real identity.

The 30-second-long clip also focuses on the rivalry between Queen Jo Young Ji and the newly appointed concubines, Kang Eun Bo and Kim Song Yi. The ladies will fight with each other to win the King's heart. It remains to be seen if Song Yi and Young Ji will team up against the female lead in the upcoming episodes.

Will Eun Bo try to kill Lee Kyung?

In episode 10, the female lead was so happy to be with the King for a lifetime. Though she was not selected as the new Queen, she managed to become his favorite concubine. But things took an unexpected turn after she informed Prince Lee Jae Hwa and Minister Baek Ja Yong that she cannot work with them. Now, she has been asked to kill the King and viewers are curious to know if she will ever make a move against the King.

Watch the promo for Selection: The War Between Women episode 11