LIVE: Russia Widens Attack; Deaths Reported in Western Cities of Dnipro and Lutsk

Russia has intensified the attack on Ukrainian cities far west in the country. With the Ukraine invasion entering the third week, the Russian troops started bombing three more cities in western Ukraine -- Dnipro, Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.
Locals reports said at least two persons died in the fresh attacks.
"Today there were airstrikes on 3 more cities. Dnipro, Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk. At least 1 person died in Dnipro and 1 person in Lutsk. That's what I tell journalists who ask if I'm in a safe city. There's no safe city here," tweeted Ukraine MP Inna Sovsun.
The fresh offensive came after reports said the Russian forces have reached three miles closer to Kyiv in the past 24 hours.
Russia is planning a renewed offensive to take control of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, according to the latest reports. This report comes a day after it was widely reported that the Russian convoy approaching Kyiv was regrouping. Reuters reported on Friday that satellite pictures showed the forces positioned to mount an attack on Kyiv. Meanwhile, British officials were cited as predicting Russia was planning an assault on the Ukrainian capital within days.
Officials said there were three air strikes in Dnipro after the air raid sirens went off in the morning. Bombs hit a small shoe factory, an apartment block and a kindergarten.
BBC reported that Dnipro has a concentration of heavy industry, including a rocket factory.
Releasing more details, Russia's defence ministry has said the troops destroyed two military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk. The mission was achieved using a high-precision, long-range attack.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's emergency services said civilian targets came under Russian shelling in Dnipro.
In the latest updates, Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed volunteers who are willing to join the battle in Ukraine. Putin said this while speaking at
a Russian security council meeting.
According to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, there are some 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East who would be able to join the official Russian troops.