LIVE: Russia Widens Attack; Deaths Reported in Western Cities of Dnipro and Lutsk

Russia has intensified the attack on Ukrainian cities far west in the country. With the Ukraine invasion entering the third week, the Russian troops started bombing three more cities in western Ukraine -- Dnipro, Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Locals reports said at least two persons died in the fresh attacks.

"Today there were airstrikes on 3 more cities. Dnipro, Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk. At least 1 person died in Dnipro and 1 person in Lutsk. That's what I tell journalists who ask if I'm in a safe city. There's no safe city here," tweeted Ukraine MP Inna Sovsun.

The fresh offensive came after reports said the Russian forces have reached three miles closer to Kyiv in the past 24 hours.