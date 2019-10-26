With the new Apple TV+ that is to be launched on 1 November, the competition between the online streaming platforms seems to be at its peak. Apple TV+ has many new original series that will be made available with its launch. Many shows like "The Morning Show", that stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are already very popular and the fans can be seen going berserk over these upcoming shows. The subscription of Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and will offer eight new programs with a star-studded cast. With time, there will be new shows that will be available on the platform.

So, what are the shows you can expect on Apple TV+? Here's a list:

Ghostwriter

This new show on Apple TV+ has four kids who are brought together by a ghost who haunts a bookstore in the neighbourhood. The Ghost seems to be working on releasing some fictional characters in the real world.

See

Starring Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard and many other renowned celebrities, 'See' is an epic drama set in the future (600 years in the future). The story is set around a time where a deadly virus has caused damage and wiped out a number of people. The few who have survived have lost their sight.

Dickinson

Created by Alena Smith the show is set in the era of Emily Dickinson and allows the viewers a perspective and offers the audience to view the world through her eyes. It is a coming-of-age story.

The Morning Show

Taking inspiration from the book written by Brian Stelter, 'The Morning Show' will allow the audience to have a peek into what goes on behind the making of a morning TV program.

The Elephant Queen

This is a wildlife documentary made by filmmakers Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble. The documentary film is based on the mammoth Athena who is on a quest to protect her herd.

Snoopy in Space

A children's program that has concepts like space-travel and shows a young snoopy (a pup) who has a dream to become an astronaut.

For All Mankind

This show has an interesting plotline since it is set in a parallel universe. The 10-episode series will show what would have happened if the USSR had beat out the USA to reach the moon first.