Not all horror movies that are made are scary, but there are a few movies that give you the chills instantly. Here's a list of some horror movies that are available on online streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu.

Amazon Prime

A Quiet Place

This horror movie is based on an alien invasion. The movie showcases the struggles a family has to go through in order to survive amidst the noise-sensitive creatures. The family uses sign language to communicate with each other. Black Christmas

The movie shows how a group of girls get calls from some anonymous person during Christmas vacations. The film gets interesting when each of them goes missing after these calls. Hereditary

This is a perfect definition of classic horror film that has twists you won't expect while watching it. The movie has some disturbing death sequences that will give you the creeps.

Netflix

Carrie

An adaptation of Stephen King's bestseller this movie is a must-watch. It has a young girl who possesses psychic powers and the story unfolds in the most spooky way you can expect. Creep

A story about a videographer who visits a strangers house to make a film for his child who is yet to be born. The movie gets twisted when this client has many bizarre requests that are thrown at the videographer. The Witch

Set in the 17th century this movie goes back to the time and the inception of religion in America. A small family move to the wilds mainly to pursue some beliefs that are conservative when weird incidents begin to take place.

Hulu