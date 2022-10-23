Lion's Den: All about New Palestine Terror Group That Blames Israel For Its Member's Death

A member of a top Palestine terror group was killed in an explosion in the West Bank. The senior member of the terror group known as Lion's Den died early Sunday in an explosion in Nablus city. The terror group has claimed that Israeli forces were behind his death.

Tamer Kilani, a top member of the group, died on the intervening night of Saturday to Sunday following an explosive device connected to a two-wheeler blasted in Nablus.

The Lion's Den has been targeting Israeli forces and civilians in Nablus.

The group claimed that Israeli forces planted the bomb, although some reports suggested it might have been an accident. The group threatened a "painful response," and called on the public to attend Kilani's funeral later Sunday, according to The Times of Israel.

"The militant group Lions den accused #Israel of assassinating one of its fighters by sticking an explosive device on a motorcycle parked off a road by what they claimed an "Israeli collaborator" near the old city of Nablus, video showed the explosion," tweeted Rushdi Abualouf, senior Palestinian journalist for BBC, posting the video of the explosion.

Formed in August by the members of various terror groups, Lion's Den has claimed responsibility for the majority of shooting attacks in the Nablus area. People affiliated with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade and Palestinian Islamic Jihad were behind establishing the group.

In a short period of time, the group has become popular as it posted videos of shooting that targeted Israeli soldiers on the internet.

