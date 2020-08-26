Argentine playmaker and Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reportedly had talks with Pep Guardiola over the prospect of joining English Premier League Club Manchester City this summer, but Barcelona believe that Manchester United have begun negotiations with the agent of the 33-year-old star as per reports.

It got revealed on Tuesday that Messi who has spent almost his entire career at Camp Nou, has told the club that he wants to move out of Barcelona. This has started the rumor mill on where his next location will be and as per Radio Catalunya, the playmaker has already got in contact with his former boss Pep Guardiola about a move to Etihad.

Messi to Join Manchester City?

The communication happened in recent days about a probable reunion between the pair following their illustrious success together between 2008-2012 in Barcelona. The 33-year-old playmaker and Guardiola won two Champions League and three La Liga titles in that period.

On the other hand, another report by SPORT stated that Manchester United and PSG have already pushed to look to sign the 33-year-old playmaker. The report details that Messi will be keen to join his former teammate Neymar, as well as Kylian Mbappe at PSG, who lost the Champions League final on Sunday to Bayern Munich.

The arrival of Messi will make a formidable front-trio at the Parc des Princes. Moreover, United have reportedly contacted his representatives, including his father and agent Jorge along with Serie A side Inter Milan. Both the clubs have the financial power to sign the playmaker, though it depends on whether the footballer is allowed to leave on a free transfer, as reported by the Daily Mail.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the near future regarding the career of the footballer who has already become the most successful player in Barcelona having won four Champions League trophies with the Catalan club.