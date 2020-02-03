Indian lingerie model and rapper Mukkta K has gone completely topless for the cover of her upcoming album titled 'FU EP', and it is arguably one of the hottest album covers we have seen in recent times. Her bold approach to art and music made the singer stand apart from the rest of the crowd and her followers are loving what's being dished out by the stunning and beautiful rapper.

Mukkta K is seen almost nude, with Rs. 2000 currency notes covering her assets. She posted the picture on her Instagram handle with the caption, ''FU - The Ep Coming soon!'', and revealed that her upcoming album would contain five songs and all of them would be released by April 2020.

''FU Ep, consists of five songs each of a different genre from Korean Pop, Trap to Hip-hop and Dark Pop. The music is very new school and the videos are shot with very futuristic concepts.'' She further added, ''The album cover has my body covered in notes which is a very clear sign that in 2020, I am only gonna catch dollars and not catch feelings, period!'' said Mukkta K on Instagram.

Album cover becomes an instant hit

Right after she released her hot album cover on Instagram, fans hit their like buttons and commented away, praising her for raising the bar so high, and making it impossible for others to compete. A fan commented, ''Very much excited dear. Love your all songs always, be on top form that's why eagerly waiting this time.''

The tracklist consists of five songs - Kyuu Darr, Swagger, F**k You, Psycho and All I want, and all the lyrics have been penned by Mukkta, while others have contributed to the music.

Too hot to handle

Mukkta K has always been a darling of Instagram as her pictures are too hot to handle. She has been posing in lingerie right from the beginning and has a sea of followers across various social media platforms. She has modelled for a few international lingerie brands as well, and has a Youtube page to educate women on how they can spice thing up with their lingerie.

Her previous Youtube video 'Bra Talk' has gathered more than 1.4 million views and is only increasing by the day. From modelling, to music to fashion, she has conquered it all and her future looks bright.