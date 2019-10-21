Lindsay Lohan turned a lot of heads on Saturday when she arrived at the Playboy Club in New York City wearing a revealing pink mini dress. The actress, who announced a month ago that she is single, rocked in the dress while attending her LLohan Nightclub pop up.

The 33-year-old showed off her figure in the body-hugging sleeveless pink minidress that had a slit and showed off a low neckline. She paired her dress with matching pink heeled shoes, hooped earrings, and a with Chanel crossbody purse.

On September 20, during an Australian breakfast show, Lohan said that she is single. "I actually was seeing someone and we broke up today," she told KIIS 1065's Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O, according to DailyMail. "You wouldn't even know who he was. But I had a bit of a day."

Just a week after announcing her split, Lohan sent some flirty messages to Miley Cyrus' ex Liam Hemsworth. "Why didn't we meet in sydney or bondi?!" she wrote in the comments section of a pic shared by E! News from Liam's brother Chris Hemsworth's Instagram. The photo showed the Hemsworth brothers posing during their vacation.

Lohan had also recently confirmed that she will be returning for another series of Australia's version of "The Masked Singer."