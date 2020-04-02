Actress Lindsay Lohan is making a return to music after a 12-year hiatus. The former child star-turned-singer and businesswoman posted a 30-second clip to her social media accounts, captioning it "I'm back!" and a pre-save link, reports variety.com.

The teaser shows a television, flashing between moments from Lohan's career as her name is echoed by news anchors. In the clip, Lohan is also seen on the news, at red carpets, partying in Greece, being harassed by paparazzi and dancing in the music video for her 2004 hit Rumors.

Teased with a track in August

The voices and videos speed up, the television explodes and a smiley face logo flashes across the screen as Lohan says, "I'm back". Back in August 2019, Lohan similarly teased a new single titled Xanax. She previewed the track on Virgin Radio Dubai's The Kris Fade Show and even posted part of the music video to Instagram. Soon, it disappeared and the song was never officially released.

Bossy, last official release

Lohan first ventured into music in 2002. Her starring role in Freaky Friday resulted in her first single Ultimate, but it was the four songs she recorded for the 2003 film Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen that brought her pop stardom.

Her debut album Speak was released in 2004. It was followed by A Little More Personal (RAW) in 2005. Her last official release was the 2008 single Bossy.