Lindsay Clancy: Mom Who Strangulated and Killed Her Three Children Before Jumping from Roof of Her Home Permanently Paralyzed

A mother who allegedly strangled her three children to death and then jumped off the roof of her home in a bid to kill herself has been left permanently paralyzed, from the waist down. Lindsay Clancy, 32 is accused of killing her three children aged between seven months and five years in the basement of their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on January 24.

Her husband Patrick Clancy returned home to find his children asleep in the basement after leaving to pick up a takeout lunch and medication. According to the Boston Globe, Lindsay's lawyer has now claimed that she has been permanently paralyzed and will never be able to walk again.

More Pain for Rest of Life

When Patrick returned, he found their five-year-old daughter Cora, three-year-old son Dawson, and seven-month-old son Callan lying dead in the basement of their family home. After that, she slit her own wrists and leaped from the family's home's top-floor window.

Lindsay had been struggling with postpartum depression and pleaded with doctors for assistance before the killings.

While Lindsay waits for the grand jury to decide whether or not to charge her with murder, she has spent the last four months receiving intensive medical care and was recently transferred to a different hospital.

Her lawyer Attorney Kevin J Reddington has now claimed that she has been paralyzed for life and won't ever be able to walk again.

Reddington cited medical records and his doctors' recommendations to the family.

Lindsay is now receiving care for her mental health from the state Department of Mental Health after it was determined that she required long-term psychiatric assistance in addition to her physical treatment at Tewksbury Hospital.

Her lawyer said that he will ask the court for more compassionate costs as she would need ongoing medical care for the rest of her life.

A GoFundMe page was created in January for her grieving husband Patrick Clancy, which has raised more than $1 million but Redington claimed that 'not one cent' of this money is being used to pay her defense.

Another War Outside Court

In an earlier interview, Reddington claimed to the Boston Herald that Lindsay, a nurse who worked in labor and delivery, had been put in a "living hell" as a result of receiving 13 different psychiatric prescriptions in the three months prior to the deaths of the children.

He said that the mind-altering medication combo had given her murderous and suicidal "ideations" and transformed the formerly loving mother into a "zombie."

Patrick publicly forgave his wife in January after the incident.

However, Lindsay's parents have been covering her legal expenses, according to her lawyer.

It is unclear if a jury has been selected or if it has not yet met, but Lindsay would be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty of murder.

Her lawyer is arguing for more lenient charges since she will need constant medical attention for the rest of her life.

Lindsay allegedly planned to murder her children and requested her husband Patrick to pick up food from a restaurant so she would have time to carry out the murders, according to the office of District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

The next court hearing has been scheduled for July.

According to Reddington, the defense has hired Dr. Phillip Resnick, a professor of psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University, and psychologist Paul Zeizel to examine Lindsay's mental state. They have also hired a national authority on parents who murder their children.

The lawyer is also investigating Lindsay's ability to raise a defense of diminished capacity.

She was charged with first-degree murder on February 7 and pleaded not guilty while being arraigned in a hospital bed at Brigham and Women's Hospital. The case is now pending in Plymouth District Court.