Lincia Rosario adds one more laurel as she wins The Best Wedding Emcee at the BW Applause Experiential Marketing Awards 2021

One question that has often been asked by many is that who runs the world? Well, without iota of doubt, the women from different spheres of life are ruling the world. The laurels and achievements of women are commendable, and that's what makes them inspirational figures in everyone's eye. Lincia Rosario is one such woman who has time and again created a strong impact on everyone with her work. She is an emcee, actress and content creator who has redefined entertainment like no other. Recently, she bagged The Best Wedding Emcee in the female category at the BW Applause Experiential Marketing Awards 2021.

The awards event took place virtually, and the quintessential emcee won the award for the second consecutive year. Last year, she won The Best Emcee Award and The Best Corporate Emcee Award at the BW Applause Experiential Marketing Awards 2021. This year she has once again triumphed as a high-class name in the event industry, and her winning streak continues. The gorgeous host has never failed to woo everyone with her charming presence, be it on stage or the digital screens. Her captivating personality and quality of spontaneity are what makes her a distinguished name among other emcees out there.

Always being grateful for the incredible journey that Lincia has had, she had some golden words to say after winning the award. After her latest victory at the BW Applause Experiential Marketing Awards 2021, Lincia said, "I am elated to receive this award. I would like to thank the jury for considering me worthy enough for this recognition. All the brands and event agencies have shaped my career, and wherever I am today is all because of them." Lincia further revealed that we are living in interesting and challenging times. "Why fear from anything? Keep working, keep entertaining and keep moving forward towards your goal, she added.

Moreover, Lincia in her outstanding journey has shared the stage with some of the biggest names like Ratan Tata, Shashi Tharoor and Narayan Murthy. The emcee has some of the best works to be proud of, and in her extraordinary career, she has hosted more than 700 shows in different parts of the world including India, UAE, Thailand, Mauritius, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, China, Malaysia, Singapore and many other nations. During the time of the COVID-19 crisis, she hosted some remarkable shows including the launch for the Serum Institute of India with Mr Adar Poonawalla, a virtual launch of Malabar Gold and Diamonds Stores with Anil Kapoor, a TV ad for Bajaj Chetak and many more. Along with her stint as an emcee, Lincia Rosario continues to prove her versatility with different roles, and she has indeed a long way to go.