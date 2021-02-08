Fans of Lily Collins rushed to support her after social media users slammed her Golden Globe nomination for Netflix's romantic comedy Emily In Paris. Those critical of her nomination said that Michaela Coel of BBC drama I May Destroy You was deserving and that Collins was chosen because of her "white privilege."

I May Destroy You follows the life of Arabella (Coel), a young Black woman, whose seeks to rebuild her life after being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, while Emily In Paris is about Chicago-native Emily Cooper (Collins) who is hired at a marketing firm in the French capital. Collins' show also earned a nomination for best comedy series. However, I May Destroy You did not receive any nominations enraging social media users.

Emily In Paris writer Deborah Copaken also came in support of Coel, who created the BBC drama, co-directed it and wrote the script. Copaken acknowledged that the 33-year-old British actress was treated unfairly.

"Dear @MichaelaCoel: I was a writer on Emily in Paris, but your show was my favorite show since the dawn of TV, & this is just wrong. I loved I MAY DESTROY YOU, and I thank you, personally, for giving us your heart, your mind, your resilience, & your humor," Copaken tweeted.

However, Collins' fans came to her defense following the criticism.

"Why are trolls coming for Lily Collins? She cannot control what award she is nominated for. Stay pressed at the Golden Globes who have robbed Michaela Coel and come for their racist a**holes," one Twitter user wrote.

"This is horrible. Should Ms. Collins she not be considered [for] an award because she's white? Nasty and unnecessary," another user tweeted.

"Maybe Lily Collins was nominated because she was a better performer? This is like Anne Hathaway having a woke meltdown because she is white. Anne did not take all her money and make a big donation to those whose lives matter more in her view. Nor will Lily," a third Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, Screen Actors Guild nominated Collins in the category of outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for I May Destroy You. She will compete against Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Kerry Washington.