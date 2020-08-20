Actress Lili Reinhart has turned producer, and she says she loved the experience because it gave her a chance to build something from ground up. Reinhart has executive-produced the upcoming film "Chemical Hearts", where she stars with Austin Abrams. The film is based on the novel "Our Chemical Hearts" by Krystal Sutherland.

"I loved helping to build something from the ground up. Being an executive producer meant I was incredibly involved from the very beginning, to make sure that this project came together in the best way that it could," Reinhart said.

"When (writer-director) Rich (Richard Tanne) and I met, we really clicked. It was very cool to realise we had the same vision for the movie. We both wanted the movie to have the depth and tone that the book has," she added.

"Chemical Hearts" is about a hopelessly romantic high school senior, who falls for a mysterious new classmate. They embark on an unexpected journey that teaches them about love, loss, and themselves. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 21.

Lili Reinhart On Her Decision To Come Out As Bisexual

Earlier this month Reinhart said she was attracted to women from a young age, and people close to her knew her truth all along. In an interview to Flaunt magazine, the "Riverdale" star revealed that she felt comfortable coming out after experiencing an abundance of solidarity while marching at a protest alongside the LGBTQ community, reported people.com.

"I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age," she said, adding: "I felt that since I've exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention."

The 23-year-old added: "That's not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret."