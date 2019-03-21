Voted the World's Leading Green City Hotel at the World Travel Awards Gala Ceremony last year, PARKROYAL on Pickering is continuing to take the lead in fighting climate change in Singapore through the introduction of various sustainability initiatives in support of Earth Hour 2019, which takes place on Saturday, 30 March 2019.

Lights out, Wallets out

In addition to switching off all non-essential lighting at the Chinatown landmark from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, PARKROYAL on Pickering will encourage hotel guests to pledge SGD1 (or any amount) to event organiser World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Singapore. This fund-raising campaign will take place from 25 March to 14 April 2019, and proceeds will be used to support WWF-Singapore's sustainability efforts.

Green on the Go

Lime Restaurant is making it so much easier for meat lovers who are equally passionate about saving Mother Earth to switch to a meatless diet and reduce their environmental impact. A 'Green on the Go' pop-up stall will be located outside Lime Restaurant, where the ever-popular plant-based Beyond Burger® will be sold at an introductory price of SGD13.80 nett. Known for their uncanny similarities to meat in both look and taste, these gluten-free and soy-free burger patties will be available for takeaway between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm on weekdays from 29 March to 12 April 2019, and Saturday, 30 March 2019, in celebration of Earth Hour.

What's more, eco-warriors who bring along their very own reusable cup will be rewarded with a complimentary serving of Lime's signature Limenade (up to 330ml). No bottle, no worries! This thirst-quenching concoction is also available for takeaway at a special price of SGD3.20.

Earth Hour Goes Beyond

PARKROYAL on Pickering will also be pledging its support for the Green Monday movement as part of the hotel's commitment to back causes that advocate environmental responsibility. Diners craving for a meat-free, guilt-free indulgence can look forward to a new plant-based a-la-carte menu which includes dishes such as the aforementioned Beyond Burger; Fishless Fish and Chips; Wasabi Crab Meat Ball; and Coconut Chocolate Mousse Cake with Lemon-Lime Sorbet, which will make its debut on Earth Day, 22 April 2019.